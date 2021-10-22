Insider Selling: BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) CFO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) CFO Robert Alvarez sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total transaction of $547,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Robert Alvarez also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 16th, Robert Alvarez sold 30,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total value of $1,698,300.00.

On Thursday, August 19th, Robert Alvarez sold 20,000 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total value of $1,086,400.00.

Shares of BIGC opened at $54.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.35 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.19. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.17 and a 12 month high of $96.66.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $49.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.76 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 22.20% and a negative net margin of 25.66%. Equities analysts predict that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Matrix Capital Management Company LP grew its stake in BigCommerce by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 4,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,124,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in BigCommerce by 5,761.1% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,443,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,859,000 after acquiring an additional 4,368,102 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in BigCommerce by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,837,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,221 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in BigCommerce by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,305,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,610,000 after acquiring an additional 541,793 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BigCommerce by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,658,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,922 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

BIGC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on BigCommerce from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on BigCommerce from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BigCommerce currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.40.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

