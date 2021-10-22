Insider Selling: HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Insider Sells 11,520 Shares of Stock

HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $796.04, for a total value of $9,170,380.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Brian Halligan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 21st, Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total value of $7,912,512.00.

HubSpot stock opened at $802.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $37.72 billion, a PE ratio of -431.44 and a beta of 1.67. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $283.87 and a one year high of $817.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $690.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $595.13.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.01 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. HubSpot’s revenue was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBS. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,157,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in HubSpot in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,927,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 280.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in HubSpot by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,479 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on HubSpot from $740.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on HubSpot from $680.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities upped their target price on HubSpot from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on HubSpot from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $577.95 target price (down from $630.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $765.00.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

