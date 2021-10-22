Insider Selling: Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) EVP Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) EVP Jens Frank Ruppert sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $120,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ RELL opened at $10.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.39. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $12.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.29 million, a P/E ratio of 85.34 and a beta of 0.56.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Richardson Electronics had a return on equity of 2.71% and a net margin of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $50.47 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Richardson Electronics from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $452,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 321.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 59,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 45,467 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 857,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,127,000 after purchasing an additional 31,058 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.79% of the company’s stock.

Richardson Electronics Company Profile

Richardson Electronics Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions and distributes electronic components to the electron device marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Power and Microwave Technologies Group (PMT), Canvys, and Healthcare. The PMT segment provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair-all through its existing global infrastructure.

