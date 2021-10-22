Insider Selling: Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) SVP Sells 3,302 Shares of Stock

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) SVP Brandon Tolany sold 3,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total transaction of $496,257.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Brandon Tolany also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Brandon Tolany sold 12,751 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.19, for a total transaction of $1,953,325.69.

NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $152.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.63 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 7.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.68. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.77 and a 12-month high of $163.43.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.50). The firm had revenue of $169.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.10 million. Silicon Laboratories had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 9.37%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Silicon Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLAB. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Silicon Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 229.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 61.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

