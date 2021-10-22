Insider Selling: Sono-Tek Co. (OTCMKTS:SOTK) CEO Sells $18,071.70 in Stock

Sono-Tek Co. (OTCMKTS:SOTK) CEO Christopher L. Coccio sold 3,063 shares of Sono-Tek stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.90, for a total transaction of $18,071.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SOTK opened at $5.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.82. Sono-Tek Co. has a 52-week low of $2.67 and a 52-week high of $6.74. The company has a market cap of $83.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.57, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of -0.12.

Sono-Tek (OTCMKTS:SOTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Sono-Tek had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 11.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sono-Tek Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sono-Tek stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Sono-Tek Co. (OTCMKTS:SOTK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc owned approximately 0.10% of Sono-Tek at the end of the most recent quarter.

SOTK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised Sono-Tek from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sono-Tek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 16th.

Sono-Tek Company Profile

Sono-Tek Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of ultrasonic coating systems. The firm also provides patented nozzles and generators for manufacturers equipment. Its products categories include electronics, energy, medical, glass, food, textiles, nanotechnology, and industrial. The company was founded by Harvey L.

