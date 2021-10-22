Insider Selling: The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) EVP Sells 125 Shares of Stock

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.79, for a total value of $24,723.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Kieran John Fallon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 16th, Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.61, for a total value of $23,951.25.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.75, for a total transaction of $23,968.75.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $212.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $90.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $193.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.46. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.85 and a 12 month high of $213.50.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.11. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,603,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,982,520,000 after acquiring an additional 406,368 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,856,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,504,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,403 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,241,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,335,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694,020 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,610,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,142,000 after purchasing an additional 380,015 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,977,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,068,000 after purchasing an additional 84,973 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $194.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $201.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.03.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

