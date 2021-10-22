Insider Selling: TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Director Sells $49,284.00 in Stock

TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) Director Robert Buce sold 10,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $49,284.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

TrueCar stock opened at $4.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $413.49 million, a PE ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.10. TrueCar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.66 and a twelve month high of $6.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.79.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $65.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.83 million. TrueCar had a net margin of 30.84% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TrueCar, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

TRUE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of TrueCar from $5.25 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrueCar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.63.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in TrueCar by 584.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 6,954 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in TrueCar during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in TrueCar during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in TrueCar in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in TrueCar by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 15,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 4,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

