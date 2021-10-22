Insider Selling: Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Insider Sells 2,459 Shares of Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total value of $664,151.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Richard Harry Sauer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, Richard Harry Sauer sold 630 shares of Workday stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.55, for a total value of $168,556.50.

On Monday, August 30th, Richard Harry Sauer sold 588 shares of Workday stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total value of $159,348.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $281.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,561.08 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $201.62 and a 12-month high of $282.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $258.09 and its 200 day moving average is $245.50.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.49% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Workday from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Workday from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Workday from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Workday from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Workday by 86.5% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in Workday in the first quarter worth $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in Workday by 43.8% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 161 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Workday in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the second quarter valued at $53,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies.

