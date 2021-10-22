Insider Selling: ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Major Shareholder Sells 256,423 Shares of Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 256,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total value of $17,418,814.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Carlyle Group Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 15th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 267,245 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $18,009,640.55.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 341,594 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.73, for a total value of $22,111,379.62.

On Monday, September 27th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 350,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.75, for a total value of $22,662,500.00.

On Friday, September 24th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 211,594 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total value of $14,233,928.38.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 509,111 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total value of $34,818,101.29.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Carlyle Group Inc. sold 450,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $30,015,000.00.

ZI stock opened at $69.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.50 and a 1 year high of $70.25. The firm has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 303.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.34.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $918,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 168.9% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 79,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after purchasing an additional 50,129 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,940,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

ZI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.59.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

