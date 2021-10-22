Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Inspired Entertainment, Inc. is a games technology company. It engaged in supplying Virtual Sports, Mobile Gaming and Server-Based Gaming systems to regulated lottery, betting and gaming operators. Inspired Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Hydra Industries Acquisition Corp, is based in New York. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Truist started coverage on Inspired Entertainment in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Inspired Entertainment in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Inspired Entertainment presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.30.

INSE opened at $13.61 on Tuesday. Inspired Entertainment has a 52-week low of $3.67 and a 52-week high of $13.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.19 million, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.06.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($1.15). The company had revenue of $41.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.75 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Inspired Entertainment will post -5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INSE. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Inspired Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,954,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 1,839.4% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,049,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,381,000 after purchasing an additional 995,553 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,475,000. 683 Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 76.7% in the second quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,721,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,950,000 after purchasing an additional 747,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,497,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a global games technology company, which engages in the provision of virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. The firm operates through the Virtual Sports and Server Based Gaming segments. The Virtual Sports segment offers ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience.

