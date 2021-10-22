INT (INT) One Day Volume Tops $1.68 Million

INT (CURRENCY:INT) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. One INT coin can currently be bought for $0.0164 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. INT has a market capitalization of $7.37 million and $1.68 million worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, INT has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $201.86 or 0.00332089 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00046762 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002506 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.43 or 0.00209636 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.39 or 0.00104282 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About INT

INT is a DPoS+dBFT coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 980,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. INT’s official website is intchain.io . INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN . The Reddit community for INT is https://reddit.com/r/int_chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Node team aims to create a new generation of Internet of Things system to improve the interconnection within the whole network. The system will allow different types of devices to be connected to different parallel chains, meaning INT will work as a blockchain application platform which is object-oriented IoT. Furthermore, the INT team will use the Ethereum blockchain to provide a reliable data source for all kinds of distributed IoT applications and industrial ecology with a secure and private infrastructure. Designed for easy integration with any IoT protocol, with a use case driven approach, innovative “double-chain” network architecture, an advanced decentralized P2P protocol, custom smart contract development and with integrated and optimized SDN, blockchain, and fog computing technologies that follow the “cycle progressive application” model. Internet Node token (INT) will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling INT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy INT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

