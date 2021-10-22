Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Posts Earnings Results

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS.

NASDAQ INTC traded down $6.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.46. The stock had a trading volume of 109,782,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,871,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. Intel has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $68.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.19.

Get Intel alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Intel by 2.8% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the third quarter worth about $727,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Intel by 5.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,235,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,528,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,548 shares during the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays dropped their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.35.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.