Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.900-$0.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $18.30 billion-$18.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $18.25 billion.Intel also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $5.280-$5.280 EPS.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $6.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.52. 4,078,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,455,867. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. Intel has a 52-week low of $43.61 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $53.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.19.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s payout ratio is 26.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intel from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a sell rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.00.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Intel by 2.8% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Intel by 5.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,235,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,528,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378,548 shares during the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

