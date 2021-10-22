InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 4,720 ($61.67).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IHG shares. Citigroup raised their price target on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 4,900 ($64.02) to GBX 5,200 ($67.94) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($58.79) price objective on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

In related news, insider Daniela Barone Soares purchased 316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 4,722 ($61.69) per share, for a total transaction of £14,921.52 ($19,495.06).

Shares of IHG stock opened at GBX 4,845 ($63.30) on Friday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52-week low of GBX 3,697 ($48.30) and a 52-week high of GBX 5,568 ($72.75). The firm has a market capitalization of £8.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -6,086.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 4,693.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,862.76.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.