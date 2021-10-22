International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The business’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS.

NYSE IBM traded down $13.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $128.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,346,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,277,637. International Business Machines has a 52-week low of $105.92 and a 52-week high of $152.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 75.66%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IBM. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $176.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.25.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in International Business Machines stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,022 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. 55.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

See Also: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.