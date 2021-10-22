International Paper (NYSE:IP) Earns Neutral Rating from BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas reiterated their neutral rating on shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $60.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Paper from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities began coverage on International Paper in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a hold rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on International Paper from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Truist started coverage on International Paper in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a hold rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $62.93.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $53.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.30 and its 200-day moving average is $59.11. International Paper has a 1 year low of $42.48 and a 1 year high of $65.27.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. Analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

International Paper declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.52%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.21%.

In related news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $255,081.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,333 shares in the company, valued at $3,541,980.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 107.6% during the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of International Paper by 3.1% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 37,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in International Paper by 2.2% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC increased its stake in International Paper by 9.6% in the third quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 8,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in International Paper by 1.9% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 32,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

