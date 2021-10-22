Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $11.050-$11.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $11.240. The company issued revenue guidance of $11.05 billion-$11.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $11.16 billion.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $578.35 on Friday. Intuit has a 12-month low of $312.05 and a 12-month high of $582.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $551.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $491.29.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on INTU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Intuit from $530.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Intuit from $511.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Intuit from $520.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Edward Jones began coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Intuit from $490.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $544.55.

In related news, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total transaction of $214,467.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total value of $907,377.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,895.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,736 shares of company stock worth $33,491,613. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

