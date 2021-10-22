Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJS) Shares Down 0.3%

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJS)’s share price were down 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.32 and last traded at $25.32. Approximately 3,272 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 3,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.40.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.49.

