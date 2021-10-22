Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Shares Sold by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd decreased its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45,062 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PDBC. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 71,366.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 4,282 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $89,000.

NASDAQ PDBC opened at $22.36 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.03 and a fifty-two week high of $22.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.75.

