Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Shares Bought by Axiom Investment Management LLC

Axiom Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 142.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPHD. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 25.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,851,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,359,000 after purchasing an additional 375,148 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at $9,902,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 99.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 279,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 139,607 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at $4,916,000. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 49.0% in the second quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 214,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,443,000 after purchasing an additional 70,470 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHD traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.69. The company had a trading volume of 13,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,439. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $31.77 and a twelve month high of $46.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.60 and its 200-day moving average is $44.11.

