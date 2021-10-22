Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 42,964 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 333,515 shares.The stock last traded at $32.72 and had previously closed at $32.78.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.06.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 251.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 4,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $242,000.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

