IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.37 – $2.47 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.537-3.612 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.48 billion.IQVIA also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.850-$8.950 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IQV shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on IQVIA from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on IQVIA from $204.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $266.94.

Shares of NYSE IQV traded up $3.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $258.37. 28,951 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,701. IQVIA has a fifty-two week low of $150.65 and a fifty-two week high of $265.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $49.51 billion, a PE ratio of 82.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $252.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.01.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.05. IQVIA had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that IQVIA will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IQVIA stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,963,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,580 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.55% of IQVIA worth $718,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

