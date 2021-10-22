iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “iRhythm Technologies, Inc. is a digital healthcare company. It focuses on the provision of ambulatory electrocardiogram, monitoring for patients at risk for arrhythmias primarily in the United States. The company offers ZIO Service, a platform which provides wearable biosensor with cloud-based data analytics that distill data from heartbeats into clinically actionable information. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on IRTC. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $147.83.

Shares of IRTC stock opened at $70.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.52 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.60. iRhythm Technologies has a 52 week low of $41.66 and a 52 week high of $286.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.88.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by $0.38. iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $81.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.95 million. Analysts forecast that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 190.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

