iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Jasper Ridge Partners L.P.

Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. reduced its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 6.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 512,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,143 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.8% of Jasper Ridge Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $38,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 199,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,371,000 after acquiring an additional 18,132 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Dohj LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 204,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,298,000 after acquiring an additional 17,766 shares in the last quarter. Renasant Bank raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.2% in the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.8% in the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 173,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,014,000 after acquiring an additional 11,002 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA opened at $76.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.69. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

