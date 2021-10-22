iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IUSV) Trading 0.9% Higher

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IUSV) shares traded up 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $74.62 and last traded at $74.57. 309,172 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 548,320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.92.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.30.

