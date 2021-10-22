iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) Shares Acquired by SSI Investment Management LLC

SSI Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 120,787 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,505 shares during the period. SSI Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF were worth $2,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 75,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 62.9% during the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 629,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,305,000 after buying an additional 243,064 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 134,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after buying an additional 4,297 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,502,000.

EUFN stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.95. 11,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,354,853. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $21.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.07.

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

