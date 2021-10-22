iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $164.83

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $164.83 and last traded at $164.82, with a volume of 37343 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $163.53.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.94 and its 200-day moving average is $159.39.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1,230.8% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

