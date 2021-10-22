iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Hits New 1-Year High at $82.90

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $82.90 and last traded at $82.87, with a volume of 12097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.36.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.97.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.