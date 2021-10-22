iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Acquired by Certified Advisory Corp

Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWR. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,342,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,436,000 after buying an additional 1,302,972 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,098,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2,891.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 446,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,483,000 after buying an additional 431,830 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,121,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,524,000 after buying an additional 388,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,829,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,499,000 after buying an additional 170,643 shares in the last quarter.

IWR traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $83.45. The company had a trading volume of 5,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,799. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.55 and a 200-day moving average of $78.97. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $57.05 and a one year high of $83.19.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

