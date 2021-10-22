iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Sets New 1-Year High at $119.99

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $119.99 and last traded at $119.99, with a volume of 1100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $118.97.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $116.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IWS. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 80.8% during the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 226.0% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

