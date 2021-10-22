iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Position Decreased by Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $6,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,787,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,823,942,000 after buying an additional 97,746 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,403,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,666,812,000 after purchasing an additional 153,301 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,985,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,475,000 after purchasing an additional 129,655 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,595,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,593,000 after purchasing an additional 108,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,265,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,861,000 after purchasing an additional 68,758 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $280.05. The company had a trading volume of 21,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,758. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $270.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $269.50. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $186.93 and a 12-month high of $278.58.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

