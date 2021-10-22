iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Hits New 1-Year High at $456.45

iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $456.45 and last traded at $455.37, with a volume of 84279 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $455.43.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $445.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $431.91.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,660,000 after buying an additional 23,882,446 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,610.4% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,244,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124,559 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 224.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,412,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054,250 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 231.6% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,625,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4,954.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,011,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,255 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

