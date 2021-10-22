iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by New England Professional Planning Group Inc.

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 116,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 31.4% of New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $52,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fundamentun LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 27,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,625,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. EQ LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% in the second quarter. EQ LLC now owns 40,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,512,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 394,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,577,000 after buying an additional 24,884 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 34.9% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV stock traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $453.37. The company had a trading volume of 232,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,331,440. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $323.72 and a twelve month high of $456.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $445.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $431.91.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.