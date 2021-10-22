iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Shares Sold by Frontier Wealth Management LLC

Frontier Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 181.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJJ opened at $108.69 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $68.74 and a 52 week high of $111.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.97.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

