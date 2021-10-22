iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Shares Purchased by Source Financial Advisors LLC

Source Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Source Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $4,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,008,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,894,000 after purchasing an additional 10,326 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 312.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 768,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,407,000 after purchasing an additional 582,365 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 484,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,899,000 after buying an additional 38,351 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 444,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,349,000 after buying an additional 22,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 180,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after buying an additional 24,745 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF stock traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $202.63. The company had a trading volume of 120 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,646. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 1 year low of $116.64 and a 1 year high of $201.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.49.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

