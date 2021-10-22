iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) by 49.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,935 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 74,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 137,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 11,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 27,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter.

BATS IYZ opened at $32.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.35. iShares US Telecommunications ETF has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $34.77.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

