Isos Acquisition (NYSE:ISOS) & All For One Media (OTCMKTS:AFOM) Critical Review

All For One Media (OTCMKTS:AFOM) and Isos Acquisition (NYSE:ISOS) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for All For One Media and Isos Acquisition, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|All For One Media
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
|Isos Acquisition
|0
|0
|2
|0
|3.00
Insider and Institutional Ownership
45.2% of Isos Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of All For One Media shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.
Valuation & Earnings
This table compares All For One Media and Isos Acquisition’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|All For One Media
|$10,000.00
|162.52
|-$8.73 million
|N/A
|N/A
|Isos Acquisition
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Isos Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than All For One Media.
Profitability
This table compares All For One Media and Isos Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|All For One Media
|556,520.81%
|-355.53%
|118,258.92%
|Isos Acquisition
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
All For One Media Company Profile
All For One Media Corp. engages in the development of entertainment and media content. The company specializes in creating, launching, and marketing of original pop music performed by boy bands and girl groups. It also produces motion pictures, pre-recorded music, television, live concert performances, and licensed merchandise. The company holds interest in the projects Crazy for the Boys, Drama-Drama and Dream Street. All For One Media was founded on March 2, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
Isos Acquisition Company Profile
Isos Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Westport, Connecticut.
