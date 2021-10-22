Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) Upgraded by TheStreet to A

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Issuer Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Get Issuer Direct alerts:

Issuer Direct stock opened at $26.02 on Wednesday. Issuer Direct has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $29.25. The company has a market cap of $98.51 million, a PE ratio of 36.14 and a beta of 0.92.

Issuer Direct (NYSEAMERICAN:ISDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.10. Issuer Direct had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 11.56%. The company had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Issuer Direct will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISDR. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Issuer Direct by 144.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Issuer Direct by 133.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,620 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc lifted its stake in Issuer Direct by 27.3% in the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 11,862 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Issuer Direct in the second quarter worth about $372,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Issuer Direct in the second quarter worth about $394,000. 17.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Issuer Direct Company Profile

Issuer Direct Corp. engages in the provision of communications and compliance technology solutions. The company offers Platform id., which eliminates the complexity associated with producing and distributing business communications and financial information. It services focuses on the communications, compliance, annual meeting and proxy, and transfer agency.

See Also: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for Issuer Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Issuer Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.