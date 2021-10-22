J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Raised to $201.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $154.00 to $201.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Argus increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.50.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $193.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $173.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.06. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52-week low of $119.22 and a 52-week high of $196.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 1,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total transaction of $322,128.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,570,913.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total value of $215,189.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,557 shares of company stock worth $626,912. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $941,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 57,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,700,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $471,000. 72.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

