James Halstead (LON:JHD) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $529.04

James Halstead plc (LON:JHD) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 529.04 ($6.91) and traded as high as GBX 560 ($7.32). James Halstead shares last traded at GBX 560 ($7.32), with a volume of 26,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of £1.22 billion and a PE ratio of 28.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 551.11 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 529.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share. This is a positive change from James Halstead’s previous dividend of $4.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.04%. James Halstead’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.75%.

James Halstead plc manufactures and supplies flooring products for commercial and domestic uses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Scandinavia, Australasia, Asia, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Polyflor, Palettone, Camaro, Polysafe, Recofloor, and Expona names. The company was founded in 1914 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

