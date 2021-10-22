Jamf (BATS:JAMF) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) had its target price upped by Needham & Company LLC from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jamf from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. William Blair reiterated a buy rating on shares of Jamf in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Jamf from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Get Jamf alerts:

BATS:JAMF opened at $46.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.76.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $86.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.05 million. The business’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share.

In related news, major shareholder Vi Co Invest 1 Gp L.P. Vepf sold 8,955,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $300,000,004.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jill Putman sold 6,100 shares of Jamf stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $244,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,019,405 shares of company stock worth $302,382,215.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jamf in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Jamf in the second quarter worth $45,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Jamf by 1,699.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Jamf by 326,800.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Jamf by 256.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.