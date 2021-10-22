Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. Has $195.31 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 454,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456,535 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 9.3% of Jasper Ridge Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares S&P 500 ETF worth $195,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Asio Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $63,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 270.9% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV stock opened at $455.43 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $323.72 and a twelve month high of $456.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $445.02 and a 200-day moving average of $431.91.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.