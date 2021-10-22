Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. Has $6.54 Million Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 16.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,603 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,332 shares during the quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $6,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 357.1% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twilio during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TWLO stock opened at $369.23 on Friday. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $254.82 and a 52 week high of $457.30. The company has a current ratio of 10.93, a quick ratio of 10.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $65.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.60 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $345.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $354.03.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.40% and a negative return on equity of 5.92%. The company had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.74 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twilio news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.79, for a total transaction of $1,189,347.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.00, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,984. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,743 shares of company stock valued at $48,878,612 over the last three months. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TWLO. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $394.98 price objective (up previously from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $463.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $463.79.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

