Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€167.00” Price Target for Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1)

Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) has been assigned a €167.00 ($196.47) price objective by Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on DB1. DZ Bank set a €164.00 ($192.94) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €170.00 ($200.00) price target on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €150.00 ($176.47) price target on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €154.00 ($181.18) price objective on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €158.23 ($186.15).

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

Deutsche Börse stock opened at €146.45 ($172.29) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.88 billion and a PE ratio of 24.71. Deutsche Börse has a 12 month low of €124.85 ($146.88) and a 12 month high of €152.65 ($179.59). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €145.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of €143.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.32, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.