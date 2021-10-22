Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on ATI Physical Therapy, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:ATIP)

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ATI Physical Therapy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.05). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ATI Physical Therapy’s FY2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. CJS Securities lowered ATI Physical Therapy to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research downgraded ATI Physical Therapy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.98 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. started coverage on ATI Physical Therapy in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ATI Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.94.

NYSE:ATIP traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.78. The company had a trading volume of 17,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,645,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. ATI Physical Therapy has a 52-week low of $2.81 and a 52-week high of $13.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Doheny Asset Management CA purchased a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy in the third quarter worth $88,000. Bernzott Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy in the third quarter worth $14,312,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy in the second quarter worth $4,595,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy in the second quarter worth $2,350,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy in the second quarter worth $3,061,000. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATI Physical Therapy Company Profile

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

