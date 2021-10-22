Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:USPH)

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.79 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.77. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s FY2021 earnings at $3.14 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.50 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $126.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.10 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 16.50%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on USPH. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NYSE:USPH opened at $107.50 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.34 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 1 year low of $74.79 and a 1 year high of $143.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is presently 50.84%.

In related news, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total value of $232,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Glenn Mcdowell sold 6,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total transaction of $727,494.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,599.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,761 shares of company stock worth $1,137,674. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USPH. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 54.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 93.8% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 18.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 51.6% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

Read More: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.