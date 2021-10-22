Jeffrey J. Brown Acquires 277 Shares of Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Stock

Rent-A-Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII) Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 277 shares of Rent-A-Center stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.16 per share, with a total value of $15,002.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Rent-A-Center stock opened at $56.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.16. Rent-A-Center, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $67.76. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 46.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.13%.

RCII has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Rent-A-Center in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rent-A-Center from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 21.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,813,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723,768 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Rent-A-Center by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,872,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,782,000 after buying an additional 901,410 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,344,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,439,000 after purchasing an additional 528,848 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,021,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,852,000 after acquiring an additional 400,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the 1st quarter worth about $20,107,000. 77.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.