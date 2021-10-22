Jeffrey M. Dayno Sells 18,200 Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Stock

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) insider Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 18,200 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total transaction of $787,514.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jeffrey M. Dayno also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 26th, Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 2,159 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $75,586.59.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Jeffrey M. Dayno sold 50 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,500.00.

HRMY opened at $40.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.09 and a 52-week high of $52.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.68. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.17 and a beta of -0.46.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 66.92%. The company had revenue of $73.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.85 million. Research analysts anticipate that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Harmony Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 337.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,304,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,834,000 after buying an additional 1,006,289 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 43.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,161,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,801,000 after acquiring an additional 350,935 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 5.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,153,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,120,000 after acquiring an additional 59,334 shares in the last quarter. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences in the second quarter valued at $21,701,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 11.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 676,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,101,000 after acquiring an additional 71,755 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

About Harmony Biosciences

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy in the United States.

