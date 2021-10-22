JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for JELD-WEN in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.58. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for JELD-WEN’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.37%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of JELD-WEN from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JELD-WEN currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.22.

Shares of JELD opened at $27.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82 and a beta of 2.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.30. JELD-WEN has a 12 month low of $20.30 and a 12 month high of $31.47.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in JELD-WEN by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,634,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938,175 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in JELD-WEN by 2,014.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,400,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334,180 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in JELD-WEN by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,911,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180,600 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in JELD-WEN by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,552,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,046 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in JELD-WEN by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,564,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,381,000 after purchasing an additional 892,113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Peter Farmakis sold 38,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $1,071,695.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,019,109.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 14,883,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $424,168,179.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,005,955 shares of company stock valued at $427,605,046. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

