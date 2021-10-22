Jennifer Michaelson Sells 4,000 Shares of Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Stock

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $85,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jennifer Michaelson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 20th, Jennifer Michaelson sold 4,000 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total value of $98,040.00.

Shares of CGEM opened at $23.42 on Friday. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.35 and a 52-week high of $59.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.29.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). Equities analysts predict that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CGEM. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 62.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cullinan Oncology during the second quarter worth $75,000. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cullinan Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.80.

Cullinan Oncology Company Profile

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

